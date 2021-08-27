LSV Asset Management Sells 99,700 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 99,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.65% of Voya Financial worth $122,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,228. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.