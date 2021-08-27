LSV Asset Management Sells 8,200 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $185,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,139,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $373,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,004 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,124,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,235,000 after purchasing an additional 210,672 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after acquiring an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,492. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

