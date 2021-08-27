LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $197,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,325. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.36.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

