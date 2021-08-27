LSV Asset Management Has $156.84 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,999,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 183,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $156,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 109,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,023 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. upped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

United Airlines stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.27. 120,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,019,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

