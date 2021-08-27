LSV Asset Management Buys 10,078 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $132,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,092 shares of company stock worth $1,320,632 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 2,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,324. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.