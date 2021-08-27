Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) vs. TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Financial Comparison

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Logan Ridge Finance alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.76 -$35.45 million $0.03 896.67 TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

TAAT Global Alternatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Volatility and Risk

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Logan Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.