LOCGame Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. LOCGame has a market cap of $8.33 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LOCGame has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.63 or 0.98545528 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.00998258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.01 or 0.06618036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LOCGame Coin Profile

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,318,871 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

