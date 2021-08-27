Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.43 million and $870,785.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,410,910 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

