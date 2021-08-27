loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Bank of America

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.23.

Shares of LDI opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.68 million. Equities research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Linton acquired 7,520 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $70,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 361,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

