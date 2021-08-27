LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce sales of $245.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.90 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. LivaNova posted sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.73 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LIVN stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $83.27. 3,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,063. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 0.90.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.