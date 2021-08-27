Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $23.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.02. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,071 shares of company stock worth $3,670,208. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liquidity Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Liquidity Services worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.