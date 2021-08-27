Linear Price Hits $0.0546 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $218.59 million and $57.29 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00758629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00100276 BTC.

About Linear

LINA is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

