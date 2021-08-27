Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LMST has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Limestone Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

