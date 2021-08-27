LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.92 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.44. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.