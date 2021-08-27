Liberum Capital Upgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to “Buy”

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. British Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09. British Land has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $7.67.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

