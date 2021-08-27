Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $4.11. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 8,115 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. The company has a market cap of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 536.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 467,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.