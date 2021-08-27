Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Sells 963 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,316.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,464.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

