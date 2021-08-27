Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $306.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,193 shares of company stock worth $6,717,414. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lennox International by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded down $2.46 on Thursday, reaching $328.98. 214,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,803. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $259.62 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.76.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

