LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $44.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

LZ traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.10. The company had a trading volume of 211,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,687. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $3,053,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $876,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $7,570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $4,800,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter valued at $757,000. 5.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

