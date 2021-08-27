LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of LEGIF opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

