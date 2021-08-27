Lee Financial Co Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL remained flat at $$21.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 282,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,837. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09.

