Lee Financial Co Invests $52,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 69.6% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 19.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $162.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,179. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.95 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

