Lee Financial Co Has $30,000 Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Lee Financial Co reduced its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 16,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,228. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

