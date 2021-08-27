Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWIM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,423,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,751,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Latham Group (SWIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.