Lars Ottersgard Sells 4,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $191.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.01 and a 1-year high of $192.27.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.