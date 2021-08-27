LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LXS. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of LXS opened at €59.24 ($69.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 12-month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.