Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $5.71. 1,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LTRX shares. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

