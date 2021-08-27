Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Marlin Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Shares of FINM stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM).

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.