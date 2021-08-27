Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 8,961 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Goal Acquisitions were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUCKU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 29.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.20 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

