Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $426,000 in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of CITIC Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

CCAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.