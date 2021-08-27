Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $371,000 in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $18,072,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $146,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $255,000.

ADERU opened at $10.08 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

