Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 29,701 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENFA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.87.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

