Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,564,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,113,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,451,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IGNY opened at $9.68 on Friday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68.

