Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Down 4.7%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.48 and last traded at $36.18. 490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 194,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.