Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.21. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,113. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

LANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.