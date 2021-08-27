Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after buying an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at about $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 965.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

