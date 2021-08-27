Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.670-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.32. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.