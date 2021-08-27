Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the July 29th total of 582,800 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

LKFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 134,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 14.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.