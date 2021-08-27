LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE LAIX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,969. The company has a market cap of $47.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.78. LAIX has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $11.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LAIX stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LAIX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

