Kryll (KRL) Hits Market Cap of $8.60 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Kryll coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $37,908.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.01 or 0.00748218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00098263 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,688,781 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

