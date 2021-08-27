Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in August

Krones AG (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNTY remained flat at $$49.40 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97. Krones has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRNTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Krones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.40 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Krones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

