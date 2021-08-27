Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $74,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $207.79 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.16.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

