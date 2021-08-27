Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $86.18 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $86.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

