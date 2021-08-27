Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on KEP. lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.93. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 45.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,645,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75,257 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

