Kopin Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 17,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 544% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,706 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $531.56 million, a PE ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77. Kopin has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

