Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Philips benefits from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, radiology informatics, computed tomography, X-ray and portable ultrasound systems as reflected by second quarter results. Strong comparable order intake in Diagnosis & Treatment and Personal Health businesses are positive. Increased interest in telehealth solutions like tele-ICU, tele-radiology, tele-pathology, tele-dentistry services bode well for Philips. Moreover, a widening product portfolio and an expanding partner base aids recurring revenue growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Recall of some Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP), Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), and mechanical ventilator devices in the United States is expected to hurt Sleep & Respiratory Care’s top line in 2021.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

