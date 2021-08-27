Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

