KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Issues Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.