Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KNRRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KNRRY stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,384. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.