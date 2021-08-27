Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.86. 1,423,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,145. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.