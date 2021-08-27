Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.86. 1,423,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,145. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.
About Knight-Swift Transportation
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
